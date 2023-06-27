Ghaziabad की गौर होम सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में फंसे 9 लोग, 15 मिनट तक रहे चीखते-चिल्लाते
Ghaziabad की गौर होम सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में फंसे 9 लोग, 15 मिनट तक रहे चीखते-चिल्लाते

घटना सोमवार शाम करीब 5 बजे की है. लिफ्ट में 9 महिला-पुरुष सवार थे. वह ग्राउंड फ्लोर से ऊपर की तरफ जा रहे थे. अचानक 5वें और 6वें फ्लोर के बीच लिफ्ट बंद हो गई. लिफ्ट के किसी भी बटन ने काम करना बंद कर दिया.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Ghaziabad की गौर होम सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में फंसे 9 लोग, 15 मिनट तक रहे चीखते-चिल्लाते

Ghaziabad News: उत्तर प्रदेश के गाजियाबाद की गौर होम सोसाइटी की लिफ्ट में सोमवार को 9 लोग फंस गए. अचानक लिफ्ट बंद होने के चलते यह करीब 15 मिनट तक अंदर चिल्लाते रहे. जैसे-तैसे इन्हें मैनुअल तरीके से लिफ्ट खोलकर बाहर निकाला गया.

