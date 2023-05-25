Electricity Rates in UP: झुलसाने वाली गर्मी के बीच यूपी की जनता को बड़ी राहत, बिजली की दरों को लेकर आई ये गुड न्यूज
Hindi Newsदेश

Electricity Rates in UP: झुलसाने वाली गर्मी के बीच यूपी की जनता को बड़ी राहत, बिजली की दरों को लेकर आई ये गुड न्यूज

Power Tarrifs in UP: पिछले दिनों पावर कॉरपोरेशन ने राज्य विद्युत नियामक आयोग को बिजली की दरों में इजाफे का प्रस्ताव भेजा था. इस मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान ग्राहकों ने इसका जमकर विरोध किया. इसके बाद आयोग ने यह प्रस्ताव ठुकरा दिया. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

Per Unit Electricity Cost in UP: उत्तर प्रदेश में करोड़ों बिजली उपभोक्ताओं के लिए राहत की खबर है. सूबे में लगातार चौथे साल भी बिजली की दरें नहीं बढ़ाई जाएंगी. बिजली कंपनियों ने 18-23 फीसदी तक बढ़ोतरी का प्रस्ताव रखा था, जिसको विद्युत नियामक आयोग ने ठुकरा दिया है. इसका मतलब है कि सूबे में बिजली की दरों में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया जाएगा. पिछले दिनों पावर कॉरपोरेशन ने राज्य विद्युत नियामक आयोग को बिजली की दरों में इजाफे का प्रस्ताव भेजा था. इस मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान ग्राहकों ने इसका जमकर विरोध किया. इसके बाद आयोग ने यह प्रस्ताव ठुकरा दिया. 

