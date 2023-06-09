Free Bus Service: महिलाओं के लिए आ गई गुड न्यूज, यहां इस तारीख से बस में नहीं देना होगा किराया
Free Bus Service: महिलाओं के लिए आ गई गुड न्यूज, यहां इस तारीख से बस में नहीं देना होगा किराया

Karnataka Congress: सिद्धारमैया ने गुरुवार को कहा था कि गृह ज्योति मुफ्त बिजली योजना एक अगस्त को शुरू की जाएगी जबकि ‘गृह लक्ष्मी’ योजना की शुरुआत 17 या 18 अगस्त को होगी. गृह लक्ष्मी योजना के तहत परिवार की महिला मुखिया को 2,000 रुपये हर महीने दिए जाएंगे. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

Free Bus Service: महिलाओं के लिए आ गई गुड न्यूज, यहां इस तारीख से बस में नहीं देना होगा किराया

Congress Vs BJP: 5 गारंटी योजना के बूते कर्नाटक की सत्ता में आई कांग्रेस के सामने अब वादों को पूरा करने की चुनौती है. सूबे की जनता भी बेसब्री से इन वादों को अमल में लाए जाने की राह देखर ही है. अब जल्द ही लोगों को इन 5 गारंटियों में से एक शक्ति योजना का फायदा मिलने जा रहा है. कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया 11 जून को एक बस कंडक्टर बनेंगे और शक्ति योजना की शुरुआत करेंगे.इस योजना के तहत राज्य की बसों में महिलाएं मुफ्त सफर कर सकेंगी. 

