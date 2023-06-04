मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन

Ban on 14 FDC Medicines: सरकार ने 14 एफडीसी दवाओं पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है. सरकार के मुताबिक इन दवाओं का कोई चिकित्सीय औचित्य नहीं है और ये लोगों के लिए ‘जोखिम’ भरी हो सकती हैं.

मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन

Health Ministry:  सरकार ने निमेसुलाइड और घुलनशील पेरासिटामोल गोलियों एवं क्लोफेनिरामाइन मैलेट और कोडीन सीरप सहित 14 एफडीसी दवाओं पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है. सरकार के मुताबिक इन दवाओं का कोई चिकित्सीय औचित्य नहीं है और ये लोगों के लिए ‘जोखिम’ भरी हो सकती हैं.

