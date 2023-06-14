Government Employees: इस राज्य की सरकार का खजाना खाली! 15 हजार कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिली सैलरी
Government Employees: इस राज्य की सरकार का खजाना खाली! 15 हजार कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिली सैलरी

Government: सत्ता में आने के महीनों के भीतरकांग्रेस सरकार वित्तीय संकट का सामना कर रही है. राज्य के कम से कम 15,000 सरकारी कर्मचारी अपने मासिक वेतन का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, जो पहले महीने के पहले सप्ताह तक उनके खाते में जमा हो जाता था. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Government Employees: इस राज्य की सरकार का खजाना खाली! 15 हजार कर्मचारियों को नहीं मिली सैलरी

Himachal Government Employees: सत्ता में आने के महीनों के भीतर हिमाचल प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार वित्तीय संकट का सामना कर रही है. राज्य के कम से कम 15,000 सरकारी कर्मचारी अपने मासिक वेतन का इंतजार कर रहे हैं, जो पहले महीने के पहले सप्ताह तक उनके खाते में जमा हो जाता था. 

