Amit Shah: देश की सुरक्षा को लेकर अमित शाह का मनमोहन सरकार पर हमला, कहा- उनके पास हिम्मत नहीं थी कि...

Amit Shah ने कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व वाली पिछली यूपीए सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए रविवार को कहा कि मनमोहन सरकार में देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा चिंताओं को दूर करने का साहस नहीं था. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने देश को और सुरक्षित बनाने का काम किया है. 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

Amit Shah Statement: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस के नेतृत्व वाली पिछली यूपीए सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए रविवार को कहा कि मनमोहन सरकार में देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा चिंताओं को दूर करने का साहस नहीं था. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने देश को और सुरक्षित बनाने का काम किया है. 

