Indian Woman Killed: ब्रिटेन में भी सेफ नहीं हैं भारतीय! घर में घुसकर बदमाश ने कर दी महिला की हत्या

Hyderabad woman stabbed to death: ब्रिटेन की मेट्रोपोलिटन पुलिस बताया है कि हैदराबाद की 27 वर्षीय महिला की उत्तरी लंदन में स्थित उसके घर में चाकू घोंपकर हत्या कर दी गई है. खबर है कि पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:04 PM IST

Kontham Tejasvini murder: ब्रिटेन से ‘मास्टर ऑफ साइंस (MSc)’ की पढ़ाई कर रही हैदराबाद की 27 वर्षीय महिला की उत्तरी लंदन में स्थित उसके घर में चाकू घोंपकर हत्या कर दी गई है. ब्रिटेन की मेट्रोपोलिटन पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी है. पुलिस ने कहा कि घटना मंगलवार को वेम्बली के नील क्रिसेंट में एक आवासीय संपत्ति में हुई और इस बाबत दो व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है. 

