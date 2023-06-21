गुजारे भत्ते में 55 हजार के सिक्के देगा पति, पत्नी बोली- ये मानसिक उत्पीड़न है
गुजारे भत्ते में 55 हजार के सिक्के देगा पति, पत्नी बोली- ये मानसिक उत्पीड़न है

दोनों के तलाक के मामले की सुनवाई फैमिली कोर्ट में चल रही है. कोर्ट ने पति दशरथ कुमावत को 5000 रुपये प्रति माह गुजारा भत्ता देने का निर्देश दिया था लेकिन वह पिछले 11 महीने से इसे नहीं दे रहा था.

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

गुजारे भत्ते में 55 हजार के सिक्के देगा पति, पत्नी बोली- ये मानसिक उत्पीड़न है

Jaipur Court: एक हैरान करने वाले मामले में, जयपुर की एक अदालत ने एक शख्स को उसकी पत्नी को 11 महीने के भरण-पोषण के बकाए के रूप में एकमुश्त 55,000 रुपये एक और दो रुपये के सिक्कों के रूप में देने की अनुमति दी. दोनों पक्षों के वकीलों के अनुसार,  शख्स की पत्नी के वकील ने इसे मानसिक उत्पीड़न करार देते हुए इसका विरोध किया. न्यायाधीश ने भुगतान की अनुमति दी, लेकिन उस व्यक्ति को अदालत में सिक्कों की गिनती करने के लिए प्रत्येक 1000 रुपये के पैकेट बनाने और उन्हें अगली सुनवाई पर सौंपने के लिए कहा.

