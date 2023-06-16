तेजस्वी को बिहार का मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाएंगे, फिर भाजपा में शामिल होंगे नीतीश कुमार?
तेजस्वी को बिहार का मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाएंगे, फिर भाजपा में शामिल होंगे नीतीश कुमार?

Jitan Ram Manjhi: जीतन राम मांझी की बगावत से बिहार की राजनीति में भूचाल आ गया है. नीतीश कुमार के सबसे समर्थकों में से एक मांझी अब उनके ही खिलाफ जहर उगल रहे हैं. अब उन्होंने नीतीश कुमार पर नए सिरे से बड़े आरोप लगाए हैं.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Jitan Ram Manjhi: जीतन राम मांझी की बगावत से बिहार की राजनीति में भूचाल आ गया है. नीतीश कुमार के सबसे समर्थकों में से एक मांझी अब उनके ही खिलाफ जहर उगल रहे हैं. अब उन्होंने नीतीश कुमार पर नए सिरे से बड़े आरोप लगाए हैं. उन्होंने दावा किया है कि बिहार में मुख्यमंत्री बने रहने के लिए नीतीश कुमार कुछ भी कर सकते हैं. वे तेजस्वी यादव को कभी मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाएंगे. संवाददाताओं से बात करते हुए मांझी ने नीतीश कुमार पर कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए.

