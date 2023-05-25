Kuno National Park से फिर आई बुरी खबर, दो और चीता शावकों की मौत; Project Cheetah को लगा तगड़ा झटका
Kuno National Park से फिर आई बुरी खबर, दो और चीता शावकों की मौत; Project Cheetah को लगा तगड़ा झटका

Project Cheetah New Update: भारत में चीतों की जनसंख्या बढ़ाने के लिए चल रही कोशिशों को गुरुवार को तगड़ा झटका लगा है. खबर है कि कूनो नेशनल पार्क में दो और शावक की मौत हो गई है. अब तक कुल छह चीतों की मौत हुई है.

May 25, 2023

Kuno National Park से फिर आई बुरी खबर, दो और चीता शावकों की मौत; Project Cheetah को लगा तगड़ा झटका

Project Cheetah In Kuno National Park: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने जन्मदिन के मौके पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका के नामीबिया से लाए गए चीतों के पहले दल को कूनो नेशनल पार्क में छोड़ा था. उसके बाद दूसरे दल को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की मौजूदगी में छोड़ा गया था. यहां चीतों की कुल संख्या 20 थी, वहीं ज्वाला नामक माता चीता ने चार शावकों को जन्म दिया था और संख्या बढ़कर 24 हो गई थी. लेकिन एक बार फिर से Kuno National Park से फिर बुरी खबर आई है. आपको बता दें कि कूनो नेशनल पार्क में दो और शावक की मौत हो गई है और अब तक कुल छह चीतों की मौत हुई है.

