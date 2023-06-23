Rahul Gandhi Marriage: विपक्ष की बैठक में राहुल से बोले लालू- शादी कर लो, दाढ़ी मत बढ़ाओ, जानें क्या मिला जवाब
topStories1hindi1751047
Hindi Newsदेश

Rahul Gandhi Marriage: विपक्ष की बैठक में राहुल से बोले लालू- शादी कर लो, दाढ़ी मत बढ़ाओ, जानें क्या मिला जवाब

Rahul Gandhi News: विपक्षी दलों की बैठक के बाद लालू ने मीडिया से मुखातिब होने के बाद राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा का जिक्र करते हुए उनकी तारीफ भी की. पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने आगे कहा, 'आप हमारी सलाह नहीं माने, विवाह नहीं किए. अभी समय नहीं बीता है. आप शादी करिए, हम लोग बारात चलें.

 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rahul Gandhi Marriage: विपक्ष की बैठक में राहुल से बोले लालू- शादी कर लो, दाढ़ी मत बढ़ाओ, जानें क्या मिला जवाब

Lalu Yadav to Rahul Gandhi on Marriage: पटना में विपक्षी दलों की बैठक खत्म हो गई है. इसमें 15 से ज्यादा दलों के 30 नेता शामिल हुए. विपक्षी नेताओं की हर राज्य में अलग-अलग काम करने को लेकर फैसला हुआ. अब 10-12 जुलाई में शिमला में बैठक का राउंड-2 होगा. लेकिन राष्ट्रीय मुद्दों पर बातचीत के बीच इस बैठक में हंसी-मजाक का दौर भी चला. राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद ने शुक्रवार को अपने चिरपरिचित चुटीले अंदाज में कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से हंसी-ठिठोली ली. लालू ने राहुल से कहा कि आप शादी करिए, हम लोग बारात चलें. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा