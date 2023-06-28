व्हाट्सएप डीपी में LG की फोटो, खुद को बताता था उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना; फोन किया तो अधिकारी भी रह गए हैरान
दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (डीडीए) के सतर्कता विभाग द्वारा दर्ज की गई एक शिकायत के आधार पर 25 मई को प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई, जिसमें आरोप लगाया गया था कि एक व्यक्ति ने 23 मई को ‘व्हाट्सएप’ पर उसके दो अधिकारियों से संपर्क किया था.

Jun 28, 2023

व्हाट्सएप डीपी में LG की फोटो, खुद को बताता था उपराज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना; फोन किया तो अधिकारी भी रह गए हैरान

दिल्ली पुलिस के साइबर प्रकोष्ठ ने खुद को दिल्ली का उपराज्यपाल (एलजी) वी. के. सक्सेना बताने के आरोप में एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है. अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी. दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण (डीडीए) के सतर्कता विभाग द्वारा दर्ज की गई एक शिकायत के आधार पर 25 मई को प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई, जिसमें आरोप लगाया गया था कि एक व्यक्ति ने 23 मई को ‘व्हाट्सएप’ पर उसके दो अधिकारियों से संपर्क किया था.

