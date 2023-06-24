Wife Share in Husband Property: पति की संपत्ति के आधे हिस्से पर पत्नी का अधिकार, मद्रास HC ने सुनाया फैसला
topStories1hindi1752230
Hindi Newsदेश

Wife Share in Husband Property: पति की संपत्ति के आधे हिस्से पर पत्नी का अधिकार, मद्रास HC ने सुनाया फैसला

Madras High Court on Property Share: हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि एक महिला अपने पति की कमाई से खरीदी गई संपत्तियों में बराबर हिस्सेदारी की हकदार होगी. पति परिवार की देखभाल के लिए अपनी पत्नी के सहयोग के बिना पैसा नहीं कमा पाता.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Wife Share in Husband Property: पति की संपत्ति के आधे हिस्से पर पत्नी का अधिकार, मद्रास HC ने सुनाया फैसला

Property Rights in India: हाउसवाइफ अपने पति की संपत्ति के आधे हिस्से की हकदार है. यह फैसला सुनाया है मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने. जस्टिस कृष्णन रामास्वामी की सिंगल बेंच कहा कि एक हाउसवाइफ बिना किसी छुट्टी के 24 घंटे घर चलाने का काम करती है. जज ने कहा कि घर की देखभाल करने वाली महिला परिवार के सदस्यों को बुनियादी मेडिकल सहायता देकर घरेलू डॉक्टर का काम भी करती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा