खड़गे और राहुल ने तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर की बैठक, चुनावी रणनीति बनाने पर हुई चर्चा
खड़गे और राहुल ने तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर की बैठक, चुनावी रणनीति बनाने पर हुई चर्चा

Telangana Assembly Elections: इस बैठक से एक दिन पहले ही पूर्व सांसद पी श्रीनिवास रेड्डी और तेलंगाना सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री जुपल्ली कृष्ण राव समेत प्रदेश के 35 नेताओं ने खड़गे और गांधी से मुलाकात कर पार्टी में शामिल होने की घोषणा की थी.

Congress News: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे और पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए रणनीति बनाने को लेकर मंगलवार को राज्य से संबंधित पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ बैठक की. कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में हुई इस बैठक में पार्टी के संगठन महासचिव के.सी. वेणुगोपाल, प्रदेश प्रभारी माणिकराव ठाकरे, प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष ए. रेवंत रेड्डी और कुछ अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता शामिल थे.

