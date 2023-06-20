मनोज मुंतशिर को जान का खतरा, मुंबई पुलिस ने बढ़ाई सिक्योरिटी, जानें पूरा मामला
मनोज मुंतशिर को जान का खतरा, मुंबई पुलिस ने बढ़ाई सिक्योरिटी, जानें पूरा मामला

Adipurush: फिल्म ‘आदिपुरुष’ के संवाद लेखक मनोज मुंतशिर शुक्ला द्वारा अपनी जान को खतरा बताए जाने के बाद मुंबई पुलिस उन्हें सुरक्षा मुहैया करा रही है. एक अधिकारी ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:38 AM IST

मनोज मुंतशिर को जान का खतरा, मुंबई पुलिस ने बढ़ाई सिक्योरिटी, जानें पूरा मामला

Adipurush: फिल्म ‘आदिपुरुष’ के संवाद लेखक मनोज मुंतशिर शुक्ला द्वारा अपनी जान को खतरा बताए जाने के बाद मुंबई पुलिस उन्हें सुरक्षा मुहैया करा रही है. एक अधिकारी ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी. पुलिस ने उपनगरीय मुंबई में शुक्ला के कार्यालय के निकट गश्त तेज कर दी है और उनके आवास पर भी पर्याप्त सुरक्षा मुहैया कराई जा रही है.

