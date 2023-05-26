माओवादी ग्रुप की मेंबर, अब बनना चाहती है पुलिस अधिकारी, जानें कैसे बदला जीवन
माओवादी ग्रुप की मेंबर, अब बनना चाहती है पुलिस अधिकारी, जानें कैसे बदला जीवन

Maoist Challenge: राजुला हिदामी करीब दो साल तक एक माओवादी संगठन से जुड़ी रही. उसने हथियारों की ट्रेनिंग भी ली. वह सुरक्षा बलों के साथ हुई एक मुठभेड़ में भी शामिल थी. उसके खिलाफ लगभग नौ केस दर्ज थे.

माओवादी ग्रुप की मेंबर, अब बनना चाहती है पुलिस अधिकारी, जानें कैसे बदला जीवन

HSC Exam: माओवादी सदस्य रहीं राजुला हिदामी ने एचएससी परीक्षा में 46 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं. परीक्षा के नतीजे गुरुवार को घोषित किए गए हैं. वह अब एक पुलिस अधिकारी बनना चाहती हैं. राजुला की कहानी यह बताती है कि अगर इंसान ठान ले तो जीवन में कभी भी सही रास्ते पर चलना शुरू कर सकता है.

