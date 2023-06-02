Kerala Mysterious Sound: जमीन से आ रहीं रहस्यमयी आवाजें, लोगों के उड़े होश; गांववालों ने कह दी ये बात
topStories1hindi1721704
Hindi Newsदेश

Kerala Mysterious Sound: जमीन से आ रहीं रहस्यमयी आवाजें, लोगों के उड़े होश; गांववालों ने कह दी ये बात

Kerala News: ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आसपास के वातावरण में कोई बदलाव नजर नहीं आता और केवल साइंटिफिक स्टडी से ही पता चल सकता है कि जमीन के नीचे से इस तरह की आवाजें आने का कारण क्या है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 04:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kerala Mysterious Sound: जमीन से आ रहीं रहस्यमयी आवाजें, लोगों के उड़े होश; गांववालों ने कह दी ये बात

Dangerous Sound From Earth: केरल में कोट्टयम जिले का एक गांव टेंशन में जी रहा है. लोगों को जमीन के नीचे अजीबोगरीब आवाजें सुनाई दे रही हैं. मामला कोट्टयम के चेनाप्पडी गांव का है. यहां के लोगों ने बताया कि उन्हें शुक्रवार को तड़के दो बार बहुत तेज आवाजें सुनाई दीं. उन्होंने बताया कि इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में भी गांव और इसके आस-पास इसी तरह की आवाजें सुनाई दी थीं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी