Hindu Rashtra Bharat: भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र घोषित करने की मांग पर भड़के मौलाना, कहा- अगले 500 सालों तक भी ऐसा नहीं हो सकता

Maulana on Hindu Rashtra Bharat: भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र घोषित करने की मांग कट्टरपंथियों को रास नहीं आ रही है. अब बरेली के मौलाना ने इस मांग पर भड़कते हुए बड़ा बयान दिया है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi Statement on Hindu Nation: भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र घोषित करने की मांग से कट्टरपंथी लगातार भड़के हुए हैं. वे इस मांग को देश के खिलाफ बता रहे हैं. अब बरेली के मौलाना और ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम जमात के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मौलाना शहाबुद्दीन रजवी बरेलवी ने बयान जारी कर कहा है कि वर्तमान तो क्या अगले 500 सालों में भारत हिंदू राष्ट् नहीं बन सकता. उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ऐसी देश तोड़ने वाली शक्तियों पर कार्रवाई करे और उनके खिलाफ मुकदमे दर्ज करे. 

