ओडिशा रेल हादसाः अश्विनी वैष्णव का ये वीडियो हो रहा वायरल, देखें क्या कर रहे हैं रेल मंत्री
ओडिशा रेल हादसाः अश्विनी वैष्णव का ये वीडियो हो रहा वायरल, देखें क्या कर रहे हैं रेल मंत्री

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Odisha Rail Accident: ओडिशा के भीषण रेल हादसे ने सैकड़ों परिवारों को गहरे जख्म दिए हैं. ये हादसा, भारतीय रेलवे के इतिहास के सबसे बुरे हादसों में से एक है. हादसे में 288 लोगों ने जान गंवा दी, वहीं 900 से ज्यादा लोग अभी अस्पताल में अपना इलाज करा रहे हैं. इस बीच घटनास्थल से केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव का एक वीडियो सामने आया है. रेल मंत्री ओडिशा में हुए हादसे का जायजा लेने सुबह दुर्घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे. 

