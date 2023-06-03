Odisha Train Tragedy: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर सांसदों से वरुण गांधी ने कह दी ऐसी बात, लोग कर रहे तारीफ
Odisha Train Tragedy: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर सांसदों से वरुण गांधी ने कह दी ऐसी बात, लोग कर रहे तारीफ

Balasore Train Accident:  बीजेपी सांसद ने ट्वीट में कहा, ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा हृदय विदारक है. जो परिवार इस हादसे से टूटे हैं, हमें उनके साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़ा होना होगा. मेरा सभी साथी सांसदों से निवेदन है कि हम सभी अपनी तनख्वाह का एक हिस्सा शोक संतप्त परिजनों के नाम कर उनकी मदद के लिए आगे आएं.

Odisha Train Tragedy: ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे को लेकर सांसदों से वरुण गांधी ने कह दी ऐसी बात, लोग कर रहे तारीफ

Varun Gandhi on Odisha Train Accident: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) के सांसद वरुण गांधी ने शनिवार को ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे पर शोक जताया और अपने साथी सांसदों के सामने मांग रख दी. वरुण गांधी ने अपने साथी सांसदों से ओडिशा में ट्रेन दुर्घटना के पीड़ितों के परिवारों की मदद के लिए एक महीने का वेतन दान करने का अनुरोध किया. गांधी ने कहा कि पहले उन्हें सहारा मिलना चाहिए और फिर न्याय. बीजेपी सांसद ने ट्वीट में कहा, 'ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसा हृदय विदारक है. जो परिवार इस हादसे से टूटे हैं, हमें उनके साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़ा होना होगा. मेरा सभी साथी सांसदों से निवेदन है कि हम सभी अपनी तनख्वाह का एक हिस्सा शोक संतप्त परिजनों के नाम कर उनकी मदद के लिए आगे आएं. पहले उन्हें सहारा मिले, फिर न्याय.' ओडिशा में हुई ट्रेन दुर्घटना में कम से कम 280 यात्रियों की मौत हुई है, जबकि एक हजार यात्री घायल हुए हैं.

