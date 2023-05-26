2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमेंट की कवायद’
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमेंट की कवायद’

Delhi High Court: अदालत ने पक्षों को सुनने के बाद मामले की अगली सुनवाई 29 मई को निर्धारित की. पार्टियों को मामले में एक संक्षिप्त नोट प्रस्तुत करने के लिए कहा गया था.

2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमेंट की कवायद’

Reserve Bank of India: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय को बताया कि 2,000 रुपये के नोटों को चलन से वापस लेने का उसका फैसला केवल करेंसी मैनेजमेंट एक्सरसाइज है, न कि नोटबंदी. आरबीआई के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाले याचिकाकर्ता वकील रजनीश भास्कर गुप्ता द्वारा दायर जनहित याचिका पर केंद्रीय बैंक ने अपने फैसले का बचाव किया. जनहित याचिका में तर्क दिया गया कि आरबीआई अधिनियम के अनुसार इस तरह का निर्णय लेने के लिए स्वतंत्र प्राधिकरण की कमी है.

