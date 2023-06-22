पीएम मोदी का तीसरा US दौरा, हर बार अलग-अलग राष्ट्रपतियों ने किया स्वागत; ऐसा करने वाले तीसरे PM
पीएम मोदी का तीसरा US दौरा, हर बार अलग-अलग राष्ट्रपतियों ने किया स्वागत; ऐसा करने वाले तीसरे PM

PM Modi अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के निमंत्रण पर अमेरिका पहुंचे हैं. पीएम मोदी अपने इस दौरे के दौरान जहां भी जा रहे उनका शानदार स्वागत किया जा रहा है. वह बुधवार को वाशिंगटन पहुंचे, जहां राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और फर्स्ट लेडी जिल बाइडेन ने उनका स्वागत किया.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

पीएम मोदी का तीसरा US दौरा, हर बार अलग-अलग राष्ट्रपतियों ने किया स्वागत; ऐसा करने वाले तीसरे PM

PM Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिका के दौरे पर हैं. वह अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान तीसरी बार अमेरिका पहुंचे हैं. पीएम मोदी की ये राजकीय यात्रा है. अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के निमंत्रण पर वह अमेरिका पहुंचे हैं. पीएम मोदी अपने इस दौरे के दौरान जहां भी जा रहे उनका शानदार स्वागत किया जा रहा है. वह बुधवार को वाशिंगटन पहुंचे, जहां राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और फर्स्ट लेडी जिल बाइडेन ने उनका स्वागत किया.

