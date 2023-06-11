'गर्भवती महिलाएं 'सुंदरकांड' का पाठ करें', स्वस्थ बच्चे पैदा करने के लिए तेलंगाना की राज्यपाल का सुझाव
Telangana Governer: तेलंगाना की राज्यपाल तमिलिसाई सौंदरराजन ने रविवार को कहा कि गर्भवती महिलाएं मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ बच्चे पैदा करने के लिए 'सुंदरकांड' का पाठ करें और उन्हें रामायण जैसे महाकाव्यों को भी पढ़ना चाहिए.

Telangana Governer: तेलंगाना की राज्यपाल तमिलिसाई सौंदरराजन ने रविवार को कहा कि गर्भवती महिलाएं मानसिक और शारीरिक रूप से स्वस्थ बच्चे पैदा करने के लिए 'सुंदरकांड' का पाठ करें और उन्हें रामायण जैसे महाकाव्यों को भी पढ़ना चाहिए. सौंदरराजन ने राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) से जुड़े एक संगठन के 'गर्भ संस्कार' कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करते हुए यह टिप्पणी की. वह स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ और भ्रूण चिकित्सक भी हैं.

