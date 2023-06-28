Rajya Sabha Election: गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? तीन में से एक उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा है तय!
Rajya Sabha Election: गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? तीन में से एक उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा है तय!

Rajya Sabha की 10 सीटों के लिए 24 जुलाई को चुनाव होंगे. निर्वाचन आयोग ने मंगलवार को इसकी घोषणा की. राज्यसभा में जुलाई और अगस्त में 10 सीट खाली हो रही हैं, जिनमें विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर (गुजरात) और तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) नेता डेरेक ओ’ब्रायन (पश्चिम बंगाल) की सीट भी शामिल हैं.

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Rajya Sabha Election: गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? तीन में से एक उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा है तय!

