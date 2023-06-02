Sakshi Case: साक्षी की हत्या में इस्तेमाल चाकू बरामद, साहिल ने 20 से अधिक बार वार करके ली थी जान
topStories1hindi1720993
Hindi Newsदेश

Sakshi Case: साक्षी की हत्या में इस्तेमाल चाकू बरामद, साहिल ने 20 से अधिक बार वार करके ली थी जान

Police  के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि अदालत ने आरोपी की पुलिस हिरासत की अवधि तीन दिन बढ़ा दी है. उससे फिर पूछताछ की गई और उसकी निशानदेही पर अपराध में इस्तेमाल हथियार बरामद कर लिया गया.

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:55 AM IST

Trending Photos

Sakshi Case: साक्षी की हत्या में इस्तेमाल चाकू बरामद, साहिल ने 20 से अधिक बार वार करके ली थी जान

Sakshi Murder Case: पुलिस ने उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेरी इलाके में 20 वर्षीय साहिल द्वारा एक नाबालिग लड़की की हत्या में कथित तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया गया चाकू बरामद कर लिया है. पुलिस के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने ये जानकारी दी. उन्होंने बताया कि अदालत ने आरोपी की पुलिस हिरासत की अवधि तीन दिन बढ़ा दी है. उससे फिर पूछताछ की गई और उसकी निशानदेही पर अपराध में इस्तेमाल हथियार बरामद कर लिया गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
MSME benefits
योगी सरकार ने लघु उद्योगों की मदद के लिए छेड़ा पंजीकरण अभियान,उद्यमियों को होगा लाभ
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग