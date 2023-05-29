भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा दुबे के अंडरगार्मेंट पर मिला 'स्पर्म', समर सिंह का होगा DNA टेस्ट
topStories1hindi1716747
Hindi Newsदेश

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा दुबे के अंडरगार्मेंट पर मिला 'स्पर्म', समर सिंह का होगा DNA टेस्ट

Akanksha Dubey: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा दुबे की आत्महत्या मामले में अभी भी कई गुत्थी उलझी हुई है. उभरती हुई अभिनेत्री को आखिरकार ये खौफनाक कदम क्यों उठाना पड़ा. इस हाई प्रोफाइल मामले में जांच चल रही है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा दुबे के अंडरगार्मेंट पर मिला 'स्पर्म', समर सिंह का होगा DNA टेस्ट

Akanksha Dubey: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस आकांक्षा दुबे की आत्महत्या मामले में अभी भी कई गुत्थी उलझी हुई है. उभरती हुई अभिनेत्री को आखिरकार ये खौफनाक कदम क्यों उठाना पड़ा. इस हाई प्रोफाइल मामले में जांच चल रही है. इस बीच सुसाइड केस में चौंकाने वाला अपडेट सामने आया है. भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री के कपड़ों की जांच में बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है. उनके अंडरगार्मेंट पर स्पर्म मिला है. जिसके बाद पुलिस आरोपियों का डीएनए टेस्ट कराने की तैयारी में है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!