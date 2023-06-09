Delhi NCR Weather Update: दो दिन की तेज गर्मी के बाद आज फिर बदलेगा मौसम, आंधी के साथ आएगी बारिश; जानें अपने शहर का हाल
Delhi NCR Weather Update: दो दिन की तेज गर्मी के बाद आज फिर बदलेगा मौसम, आंधी के साथ आएगी बारिश; जानें अपने शहर का हाल

Delhi NCR Weather Latest Update: पिछले 2 दिनों से तेज गर्मी का सामना कर रहे लोगों के लिए मौसम विभाग ने बड़ा अपडेट जारी किया है. अगर आप कहीं बाहर घूमने जाने की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं तो पहले इस अपडेट को जरूर जान लें.

Jun 09, 2023

Delhi NCR Weather Update: दो दिन की तेज गर्मी के बाद आज फिर बदलेगा मौसम, आंधी के साथ आएगी बारिश; जानें अपने शहर का हाल

Delhi NCR Rain Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 2 दिनों की गर्मी के बाद आज मौसम बदल सकता है. भारतीय मौसम विभाग (IMD) के मुताबिक आज से दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बादल छा सकते हैं और लोग गरज के साथ हल्की बारिश का आनंद ले सकते हैं. इस बदलाव के बाद लोगों को आज से तेज गर्मी और लू से राहत मिल जाएगी. माना जा रहा है कि अगले 4 दिनों तक अधिकतम तापमान 40 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 25 डिग्री से नीचे रह सकता है. 

