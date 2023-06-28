Crime News: पुलिस नहीं सुलझा पा रही थी हत्या की गुत्थी, फिर मिला 1 कंडोम का पैकेट और खुल गया राज
Crime News Hindi: हत्यारों ने हत्या के बाद घटनास्थल पर कोई भी सुबूत नहीं छोड़ा था, लेकिन पुलिस को इस मर्डर केस को सुलझाने में कंडोम के पैकेट से मदद मिली और फिर पुलिस ने आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Murder Case solved with Condoms Packet: उत्तर प्रदेश के आंबेडकर नगर में एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां पुलिस को एक मर्डर केस को सुलझाने में कंडोम के पैकेट से मदद मिली और फिर पुलिस ने आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया. आंबेडकर नगर के बेवाना थाना क्षेत्र में अजब सिंह हत्याकांड की केस स्टडी अब यूपी पुलिस (UP Police) के ट्रेनिंग सेंटर मुरादाबाद भेजी जाएगी, जहां ट्रेनी अफसर और पुलिस के जवान ट्रेनिंग के दौरान इसका अध्ययन करेंगे.

