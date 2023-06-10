Weather Forecast Today: आज कहीं उमस निकालेगी लोगों के पसीने तो कहीं बरसेंगे बदरा, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कुछ ऐसा रहने वाला है मौसम
All India Weather Update: आज का मौसम बड़ा अजब-गजब होने जा रहा है. आज कहीं पर उमस लोगों के पसीने निकालेगी तो कहीं पर बादल बरसेंगे. आइए जानते हैं कि आपके शहर में आज मौसम कैसा रहने वाला है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:04 AM IST

Weather Update Today: केरल में इस साल के मानसून (Monsoon 2023) की एंट्री हो चुकी है. तमिलनाडु के कुछ हिस्सों, कर्नाटक और बंगाल की खाड़ी और उत्तर पूर्वी राज्यों के कुछ हिस्सों में मानसून के आगे बढ़ने के लिए परिस्थितियां अनुकूल होती जा रही हैं. वहीं पूर्वी  मध्य अरब सागर के ऊपर एक बहुत ही गंभीर चक्रवात बिपरजॉय बना हुआ है. यह उत्तर उत्तर पूर्व दिशा में धीरे-धीरे आगे बढ़ रहा है. मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का आकलन है बिपरजॉय आज एक अत्यंत गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान में बदल सकता है. इसके चलते समुद्र तटीय इलाकों में भारी बारिश और तेज हवाएं चल सकती हैं. 

Tomorrow.io
