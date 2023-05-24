Weather Update Today: आज से फिर बदलने जा रहा है मौसम, तेज हवाओं के साथ होगी बारिश; जानें अपने शहर का अपडेट
topStories1hindi1708538
Hindi Newsदेश

Weather Update Today: आज से फिर बदलने जा रहा है मौसम, तेज हवाओं के साथ होगी बारिश; जानें अपने शहर का अपडेट

Weather Forecast Today: गर्मी से तप रहे दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में मौसम आज से बदलने जा रहा है. इसके चलते आंधी के साथ बारिश होगी. इसके चलते लोगों को तेज गर्मी से राहत मिलेगी. 

 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:13 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weather Update Today: आज से फिर बदलने जा रहा है मौसम, तेज हवाओं के साथ होगी बारिश; जानें अपने शहर का अपडेट

Delhi NCR Weather Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में मई की गर्मी अपना कहर दिखाने लगी है. दिल्ली में इन दिनों अधिकतम तापमान 42 डिग्री सेल्सियस से ऊपर चल रहा है. जिससे लोग सूरज की तपिश से झुलसने लगे हैं. गर्मी बढ़ने पर अब लू जैसी स्थिति भी बनने लगी है. हीटवेव की स्थिति तब बनती है, जब दिन का तापमान 45 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाता है और वह सामान्य तापमान से 4.5 डिग्री अधिक हो. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला
Sara Ali Khan
Sara पर जमकर चढ़ा राजस्थानी रंग, जयपुरी दुपट्टा-मोजड़ी की जमकर की शॉपिंग
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पलाश, प्रसनजीत या पन्नालाल...अब क्या बनेंगे पोपटलाल?