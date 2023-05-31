Wrestlers Protest: सड़कों पर पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरीं ममता, सचिन तेंदुलकर के घर के बाहर लगे पोस्टर
Wrestlers Protest: सड़कों पर पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरीं ममता, सचिन तेंदुलकर के घर के बाहर लगे पोस्टर

Mamata Banerjee Supports Wrestlers: ममता बनर्जी 2.8 किलोमीटर लंबी इस रैली में अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र भबानीपुर में शामिल हुईं. उनके साथ पूर्व महिला फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी कुंतला घोष दस्तीदार और शांति मलिक, पूर्व फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी अलवितो डी'कुन्हा, रहीम नबी और दीपेंदु बिस्वास और कई अन्य खेल हस्तियां और आम लोग थे. 

May 31, 2023

Wrestlers Protest: सड़कों पर पहलवानों के समर्थन में उतरीं ममता, सचिन तेंदुलकर के घर के बाहर लगे पोस्टर

Wrestlers Vs Brijbhushan Sharan Singh: जंतर-मंतर पर बीजेपी सांसद बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ पहलवान मोर्चा खोले हुए हैं. अब उनके समर्थन में प. बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी उतर आई हैं. पहलवानों के साथ कथित मारपीट के विरोध में ममता बनर्जी ने बुधवार को कोलकाता में रैली निकाली. बनर्जी ने अपने हाथ में एक तख्ती ले रखी थी जिस पर लिखा था- 'हम न्याय चाहते हैं'. 

