एक समोसा खाकर जीत सकते हैं 71 हजार रुपये, जानें कब-कैसे-कहां-क्या करना होगा?

Bahubali Samosa: 12 किलो के विशाल समोसे को काटकर आप अपना जन्मदिन कैसे मनाएंगे? या 30 मिनट में डीप फ्राइड स्नैक खाकर 71,000 रुपये जीत सकते हैं.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

Bahubali Samosa: 12 किलो के विशाल समोसे को काटकर आप अपना जन्मदिन कैसे मनाएंगे? या 30 मिनट में डीप फ्राइड स्नैक खाकर 71,000 रुपये जीत सकते हैं. मेरठ में लालकुर्ती स्थित कौशल स्वीट्स के तीसरी जनरेशन के मालिक शुभम कौशल का कहना है कि वह समोसा को सुर्खियों में लाने के लिए "कुछ अलग" करना चाहते थे.

