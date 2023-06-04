Zivame Data Breach: ब्रा कंपनी से चुराकर मुस्लिम देशों को भेजा 15 लाख हिंदू लड़कियों का डेटा? यूं शिकंजे में फंसा हैकर
Zivame Data Breach: ब्रा कंपनी से चुराकर मुस्लिम देशों को भेजा 15 लाख हिंदू लड़कियों का डेटा? यूं शिकंजे में फंसा हैकर

Cyber Attack: 24 अप्रैल को उनकी कंपनी को किसी हैकर ने ई-मेल किया कि आपके सर्वर को हैक करके 15 लोगों का डेटा चुरा लिया है. उसके बाद 16 मई को एक ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट किया गया कि 15 लाख हिंदू लड़कियों का डेटा इस्लामिक देशों में भेजा जा रहा है.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Zivame Data Breach: ब्रा कंपनी से चुराकर मुस्लिम देशों को भेजा 15 लाख हिंदू लड़कियों का डेटा? यूं शिकंजे में फंसा हैकर

Online Hacking: राजस्थान एसओजी को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है. एसओजी ने एक ऐसे शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिसने ऑनलाइन लेडीज अंडर गारमेंट्स सप्लाई वाली कंपनी Zivame से 15 लाख महिलाओं का पर्सनल डेटा चुराया और उसे इस्लामिक देशों में बेचने की धमकी दी. यह हैकर कंपनी को ब्लैकमेल भी कर रहा था.

