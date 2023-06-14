Adrak In Fridge: अदरक को फ्रिज में स्टोर करना सही होता है या गलत? आप भी जान लीजिए सही तरीका, फायदे में रहेंगे
Adrak In Fridge: अदरक को फ्रिज में स्टोर करना सही होता है या गलत? आप भी जान लीजिए सही तरीका, फायदे में रहेंगे

How to keep ginger safe in the fridge: अदरक को लंबे समय तक चलाने के लिए कई लोग उसे फ्रिज में रखते हैं, जबकि कई लोग इस असमंजस में रहते हैं कि ऐसा करना ठीक होता है या नहीं.

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:20 AM IST

How To Store Ginger In Fridge: चाय में अदरक डालने से उसका स्वाद कई गुना बढ़ जाता है. सब्जी में भी टेस्ट बढ़ाने के लिए अदरक का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. केवल भारत ही नहीं, दुनिया के अनेक देशों में डिश को स्वादिष्ट बढ़ाने के लिए अदरक का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. अक्सर अदरक काफी दिनों तक रखी रह जाने पर उसके अंदर का रस सूख जाता है. ऐसे में कई लोग इस बात को लेकर कंफ्यूज रहते हैं कि क्या अदरक को फ्रिज में रखना ठीक होता है या नहीं. आज हम अदरक को सुरक्षित रखने का तरीका आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. 

