Hair Care in Monsoon: बरसात में भूल से भी न करें ये गलती, वरना गुच्छे की तरह झड़ने लग जाएंगे बाल; सबके सामने होना पड़ेगा शर्मिंदा
How to Take Care of Hair in Rainy Season: बरसात के सीजन में भीगना और नहाना सबको पसंद होता है लेकिन इस मौसम में आप भूलकर भी एक गलती न करें वरना गुच्छे की तरह आपके सिर के बाल झड़ने लग जाएंगे. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:29 AM IST

Hair Care Tips for Monsoon: देशभर में गाजे-बाजे के साथ मानसून का सीजन शुरू हो चुका है. इससे लोगों को उमस भरी तेज गर्मी से काफी राहत मिली है. हालांकि मौसम के बदलने के साथ ही सेहत से जुड़ी कुछ समस्याएं भी शुरू हो गई हैं. इन्हीं से एक समस्या से बारिश के मौसम में बालों के झड़ने की. हेयर एक्सपर्टों के मुताबिक इस मौसम में बालों की जड़ें कमजोर हो जाती हैं, जिससे उनके टूटने की दर तेज हो जाती है. ऐसे में हमें मानसून में बालों का खास ध्यान रखना चाहिए. आज हम आपको मानसून में बालों की देखभाल करने का सही तरीका बताएंगे, जिससे वे बरसात में खिले-खिले से रह सकें. 

