Delicious Sweet: मीठे में खाना चाहते हैं कुछ डिलीशियस, केवल 10 मिनट में बनाएं मिल्क ब्रेड
topStories1hindi1708330
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Delicious Sweet: मीठे में खाना चाहते हैं कुछ डिलीशियस, केवल 10 मिनट में बनाएं मिल्क ब्रेड

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए मिल्क ब्रेड बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. ये एक बहुत ही टेस्टी और लजीज डेजर्ट है. इसको बहुत ही आसानी से बनाकर तैयार भी किया जा सकता है. इसका स्वाद बच्चे भी खूब पसंद करते हैं.  

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Delicious Sweet: मीठे में खाना चाहते हैं कुछ डिलीशियस, केवल 10 मिनट में बनाएं मिल्क ब्रेड

How To Make Milk Bread: ब्रेड एक ऐसा फूड आइटम है जिसको नाश्ते और स्नैक में खाया जाता है. इसलिए ब्रेड की मदद से बनी आपको ढेरों डिशेज जैसे- सैंडविच, रोल, ब्रेड पकौड़ा, रस्क या फिर गार्लिक ब्रेड आसानी से मिल जाती हैं. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने मिल्क ब्रेड का स्वाद चखा है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए मिल्क ब्रेड बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. ये दूध और ब्रेड से बनाया गया एक बहुत ही टेस्टी और लजीज डेजर्ट है. इसका स्वाद बच्चे भी खूब पसंद करते हैं. इसको बहुत ही आसानी से बनाकर तैयार भी किया जा सकता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं मिल्क ब्रेड (How To Make Milk Bread) कैसे बनाएं.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
rajasthan board result 2023
RBSE 10th 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Mandakini
क्या सही में मंदाकिनी के पिता ने मार दी थी गोली? सालों बाद एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
Assam
CM सरमा बोले- 2023 के अंत तक असम से हट जाएगा AFSPA’, जानें क्या है यह कानून?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
आज बड़े मंगलवार पर नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए बन रहे शुभ योग, मिल सकता है इंक्रीमेंट
Amitabh Bachchan
Laawaris: फिल्म से निकाल दी गई थीं परवीन बाबी, रिप्लेस होते-होते बची थीं राखी!
cold coffee
Summers में कोल्ड कॉफी पीकर पहुंचा रहे हैं गले को ठंडक? सेहत को हो सकता है नुकसान
sapna choudhary
कुश्ती दंगल में डांस कर रहीं सपना चौधरी के स्टेज पर ही हो गया घमासान, हुआ हंगामा
West Bengal
‘बंगाल में यूक्रेन से भी बदतर स्थिति’-BJP नेता शुभेंदु अधिकारी का ममता सरकार पर हमला