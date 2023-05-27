Weekend Special: सनडे स्नैक में ट्राई करें क्रंची पोटली समोसा, चाय के साथ चटकारा लेगा हर कोई
Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए पोटली समोसा बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. समोसा एक बहुत ही फेमस स्ट्रीट फूड है जोकि स्वाद में बेहद चटपटा और क्रंची लगता है. इसको बनाना भी बेहद आसान होता हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं पोटली समोसा कैसे बनाएं.

How To Make Potli Samosa: समोसा एक बहुत ही फेमस स्ट्रीट फूड है जोकि स्वाद में बेहद मजेदार लगता है. इसलिए बाजार में आपको समोसे की कई वैराइटीज जैसेे- पनीर समोसा, चाउमीन समोसा, चॉकलेट समोसा या ब्रेड समोसा आसानी से मिल जाते हैं. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने पोटली समोसा ट्राई किया है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए पोटली समोसा बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. पोटली समोसा स्वाद में खूब चटपटा और क्रंची लगता है. इसको बनाना भी बेहद आसान होता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Potli Samosa) पोटली समोसा कैसे बनाएं....

