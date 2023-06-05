Tea Side Effects: High BP के पेशेंट के लिए अच्छी नहीं है इस मसाले की चाय, बेहतर है कि न पिएं
Tea Side Effects: High BP के पेशेंट के लिए अच्छी नहीं है इस मसाले की चाय, बेहतर है कि न पिएं

High Blood Pressure: हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के मरीजों को इस बात का खास ख्याल रखना चाहिए कि वो क्या खा रहे हैं, क्योंकि अगर तकलीफ बढ़ जाएगी तो हार्ट अटैक का खतरा पैदा हो सकता है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

Tea Side Effects: High BP के पेशेंट के लिए अच्छी नहीं है इस मसाले की चाय, बेहतर है कि न पिएं

Ginger Tea Side Effects: भारत में चाय पीने वाले लोगों की कमी नहीं है, शौक का आलम ये है कि पानी के बाद चाय को सबसे ज्यादा सेवन किया जाने वाला पेय पदार्थ है. इसमें लोग तरह तरह के मसाले मिलाना पसंद करते हैं. खासकर एक बड़ी तादाद अदरक की चाय पीने वालों की है. अदरक औषधीय गुणों से भरपूर होता है, इसलिए इसे सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद माना जाता है. ये मसाला सर्दी, खांसी और जुकाम के खिलाफ काफी असरदार है, ये इम्यूनिटी को बूस्ट करने में मददगार है ,साथ ही डाइजेशन को बेहतर करने के लिए भी लोग इसका सेवन करते हैं, लेकिन ये मसाला नुकसानदेह भी साबित हो सकता है.

