Work From Home के दौरान इस पोजीशन में लैपटॉप चलाना खतरनाक, सेहत की बज जाएगी बैंड

 साल 2019 में कोरोना वायरस के कहर की शुरुआत हुआ और फिर 2020 में भारत भी इसकी चपेट में आ गया था. फिर इंडियन गर्वनमेंट ने देशभर में लॉकडाउन लगा दिया.

Work From Home Mistakes: साल 2019 में कोरोना वायरस के कहर की शुरुआत हुआ और फिर 2020 में भारत भी इसकी चपेट में आ गया था. फिर इंडियन गर्वनमेंट ने देशभर में लॉकडाउन लगा दिया. इसके बाद कॉर्पोरेट ऑफिसेस में वर्क फ्रॉम होम का कल्चर आ गया जो आज भी बदस्तूर जारी है, हालांकि लोग अब फिर से ऑफिस जाकर काम कर रहे हैं, लेकिन जरूरत के हिसाब ले घर से काम करने का ऑप्शन जरूर चुन लेते हैं, इसे हाइब्रिड सिस्टम भी कहते हैं. भले ही ये दिखने में सुविधाजनक लगे, लेकिन ये सेहत के लिए नुकसानदेह भी साबित हो सकता है.

