आनंद महिंद्रा

आनंद महिंद्रा ने पीएम मोदी को कहा दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली नेता, अलग अंदाज में दी बधाई

आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि देश के युवा, महिलाएं और नव मतदाता भारत का भविष्य निर्माण करेंगे.

आनंद महिंद्रा ने पीएम मोदी को कहा दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली नेता, अलग अंदाज में दी बधाई
पीएम मोदी को देश-विदेश के तमाम नेता बधाई दे रहे हैं. (फाइल)

नई दिल्ली: भले ही अभी तक सभी सीटों पर चुनावी नतीजे नहीं आए हों, लेकिन पीएम मोदी की सुनामी न सिर्फ पूरा देश, बल्कि पूरा विश्व देख रहा है और महसूस भी कर रहा है. देश-विदेश के तमाम राजनेता उन्हें जीत की बधाई दे रहे हैं. बीजेपी अकेले 300 से ज्यादा सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. गठबंधन तो 350 के आंकड़े को भी छू सकती है. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की जीत पर उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्वीट कर अपने अंदाज में बधाई दी.

आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, मेरी आंखों के सामने इतिहास का नया अध्याय खुल रहा है. सत्ता के दो नए केंद्र ऊभर कर सामने आए और इस्टैबलिशमेंट को चुनौती दी. वे आगे कहते हैं, मैं किसी राजनेता या राजनीतिक पार्टी की  बात नहीं कर रहा हूं. मैं बात कर रहा हूं, देश की युवा पीढ़ी और महिलाओं की, नए मतदाताओं की जो भारत की तकदीर बनाएंगे.

उन्होंने दूसरे ट्वीट में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को विश्व का सबसे शक्तिशाली नेता बताया. उन्होंने कहा, देश का आकार x इकोनॉमी की साइज x चुनाव में मिले जनादेश का मतलब होता है, राजनेता का पावर कोसेंट. इस लिहाज से प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी विश्व के सबसे ताकतवर और लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से चुने गए नेता हैं.

