आनंद महिंद्रा ने पीएम मोदी को कहा दुनिया का सबसे शक्तिशाली नेता, अलग अंदाज में दी बधाई

नई दिल्ली: भले ही अभी तक सभी सीटों पर चुनावी नतीजे नहीं आए हों, लेकिन पीएम मोदी की सुनामी न सिर्फ पूरा देश, बल्कि पूरा विश्व देख रहा है और महसूस भी कर रहा है. देश-विदेश के तमाम राजनेता उन्हें जीत की बधाई दे रहे हैं. बीजेपी अकेले 300 से ज्यादा सीटों पर आगे चल रही है. गठबंधन तो 350 के आंकड़े को भी छू सकती है. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की जीत पर उद्योगपति आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्वीट कर अपने अंदाज में बधाई दी.

As I watch the counting,I get the unmistakeable feeling that a turning point in history is unfolding before my eyes. 2 new power blocs are overthrowing the establishment.Not talking about political parties but Women & Young,new voters. Increasingly, they will shape India’s future

आनंद महिंद्रा ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, मेरी आंखों के सामने इतिहास का नया अध्याय खुल रहा है. सत्ता के दो नए केंद्र ऊभर कर सामने आए और इस्टैबलिशमेंट को चुनौती दी. वे आगे कहते हैं, मैं किसी राजनेता या राजनीतिक पार्टी की बात नहीं कर रहा हूं. मैं बात कर रहा हूं, देश की युवा पीढ़ी और महिलाओं की, नए मतदाताओं की जो भारत की तकदीर बनाएंगे.

Size of the country (Land mass+population) X Size of the Economy X Size of the election mandate = Leader’s Power Quotient. By the measure of this crude formula, @narendramodi is about to become the most powerful, democratically elected leader in the world today...

