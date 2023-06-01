IBPS Jobs: आईबीपीएस ​​क्लर्क पीओ परीक्षा 2023 ​के आवेदन शुरू, यहां देखें वैकेंसी से जुड़ी सभी डिटेल
topStories1hindi1720307
Hindi Newsनौकरी

IBPS Jobs: आईबीपीएस ​​क्लर्क पीओ परीक्षा 2023 ​के आवेदन शुरू, यहां देखें वैकेंसी से जुड़ी सभी डिटेल

IBPS Clerk PO Exam 2023आईबीपीएस क्लर्क पीओ परीक्षा 2023 के लिए आवेदन शुरू हो गए हैं. कैंडिडेट्स इसकी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ibps.in पर जाकर फॉर्म भर सकते हैं. ये रही सभी जरूरी डिटेल्स...

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

IBPS Jobs: आईबीपीएस ​​क्लर्क पीओ परीक्षा 2023 ​के आवेदन शुरू, यहां देखें वैकेंसी से जुड़ी सभी डिटेल

IBPS RRB XII Recruitment 2023 Notification: आईबीपीएस बैंक एग्जाम की तैयारी कर रहे युवाओं के लिए बढ़िया खबर है. कैंडिडेट्स आईबीपीएस क्लर्क पीओ परीक्षा 2023 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं. बता दें कि बैंकिंग कार्मिक चयन संस्थान (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) ने इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है. ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया की शुरुआत कर दी गई है. कैंडिडेट्स इसकी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ibps.in पर जाकर अप्लाई कर सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
lifestyle
रोजाना 1 कप पीएं अनानास की चाय, पेट की लटकची चर्बी से पाएं छुटकारा
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...
vastu tips
कंगाली की ओर ले जाता है इस दिशा में बना बाथरूम, धन कुबेर हो जाते हैं भयंकर नाराज!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात