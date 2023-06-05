Indian Railways: रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगे बोर्ड पीले रंग के ही क्यों होते हैं? वजह जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान
Indian Railways: रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगे बोर्ड पीले रंग के ही क्यों होते हैं? वजह जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Indian Railway GK: भारत में ट्रेन को यात्रा का सबसे सस्ता और अच्छा साधन माना जाता है. इससे रोजाना लाखों लोग सफर करते हैं. भारत में रेलवे का इतिहास बहुत पुराना है. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

Indian Railways: रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगे बोर्ड पीले रंग के ही क्यों होते हैं? वजह जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Indian Railways: रेलवे स्टेशन तो देखा ही होगा और हो सकता है कि ट्रेन में सफर भी किया हो. तो आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि रेलवे स्टेशन पर जो बोर्ड लगे होते हैं उन सभी का रंग पीला ही क्यों होता है. वह लाल, हरे या फिर किसी और रंग के क्यों नहीं होते हैं. 

