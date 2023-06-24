Police Constable 2023 Notification OUT: पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, 10वीं 12वीं पास कर सकते हैं आवेदन
Police Constable 2023 Notification OUT: पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, 10वीं 12वीं पास कर सकते हैं आवेदन

Police Constable Recruitment 2023: कांस्टेबल भर्ती के लिए चयन प्रक्रिया में एक लिखित परीक्षा, एक शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा (पीईटी) और एक मेडिकल टेस्ट शामिल होगा.

Police Constable Salary Vacancies Eligibility: मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती 2023 अब मध्य प्रदेश राज्य परीक्षा बोर्ड (MSEB) की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट esb.mp.gov.in पर आवेदन के लिए खुली है. इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 26 जून 2023 से 10 जुलाई 2023 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं.

