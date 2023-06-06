Vacancy: इंडस्ट्रियल ट्रेनिंग ऑफिसर बनने का मौका, रखते हैं ये योग्यता तो 904 पदों के लिए निकली है भर्ती
topStories1hindi1726847
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Vacancy: इंडस्ट्रियल ट्रेनिंग ऑफिसर बनने का मौका, रखते हैं ये योग्यता तो 904 पदों के लिए निकली है भर्ती

JSSC Recruitment 2023: इंडस्ट्रियल ट्रेनिंग ऑफिसर के 904 पदों के लिए वैकेंसी निकली है. इसके लिए कैंडिडेट्स केवल जेएसएससी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट के जरिए ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे. यहां देखें डिटेल... 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vacancy: इंडस्ट्रियल ट्रेनिंग ऑफिसर बनने का मौका, रखते हैं ये योग्यता तो 904 पदों के लिए निकली है भर्ती

Industrial Training Officer Vacancy 2023: अगर आप झारखंड में सरकारी नौकरी पाना चाहते हैं और इसके लिए तैयारी कर रहे हैं तो आपके पास बेहतर अपॉर्चुनिटी है. आपतो बता दें कि झारखंड स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन ने बंपर भर्तियां निकाली है. आयोग ने झारखंड इंडस्ट्रियल ट्रेनिंग ऑफिसर कॉम्पिटिटिव एग्जाम 2023 के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर