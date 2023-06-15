सगे भाई-बहनों की इन 3 जोड़ियों ने एक साथ क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा, बनें IAS और IPS
UPSC Success Story: आज हम आपको ऐसे सगे भाई-बहनों की जोड़ी के बारे में बताएंगे, जिन्होंने एक साथ यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी की और एक साथ देश की इस सबसे कठिन परीक्षा को क्रैक भी कर डाला.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

UPSC Success Story: आप कितने ऐसे सगे भाई-बहनों को जानते हैं, जिन्होंने एक साथ एक ही जगह पर रहकर यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी की और एक साथ इस परीक्षा को पास कर आईएएस व आईपीएस ऑफिसर बन गए? अगर आप ऐसे भाई-बहनों को नहीं जानते, तो कोई नहीं. आज हम आपको ऐसे भाई-बहनों की तीन जोड़ियों से मिलाएंगे, जिन्होंने एक साथ यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी की और एक साथ यह परीक्षा पास भी कर डाली.

