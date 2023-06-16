Most Demanding Jobs: ये रही सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड वाली टॉप 10 नौकरियों की पूरी लिस्ट
topStories1hindi1740173
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Most Demanding Jobs: ये रही सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड वाली टॉप 10 नौकरियों की पूरी लिस्ट

In-demand jobs 2023: यहां भविष्य की सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड वाली नौकरियों और उन नौकरियों के लिए जरूरी स्किल और एजुकेशन के बारे में है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Trending Photos

Most Demanding Jobs: ये रही सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड वाली टॉप 10 नौकरियों की पूरी लिस्ट

Future Job Trends and Skills: काम की दुनिया तेजी से बदल रही है, और आज जो नौकरियां डिमांड में हैं, वे कल की मांग वाली नौकरियां नहीं हो सकती हैं. यहां भविष्य की सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड वाली नौकरियों और उन नौकरियों के लिए जरूरी स्किल और एजुकेशन के बारे में है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gujarat news
चक्रवात बिपरजॉय: गुजरात में 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Deoband
अंग्रेजी के खिलाफ देवबंद दारुल उलूम का फतवा, नियम नहीं माने तो छात्र को निकाला जाएगा
Sharda Rajan Iyengar
तितली उड़ी... की गायिका शारदा नहीं रहीं, उनकी वजह से फिल्म फेयर ने किया था बड़ा चेंज
Ecuador
अस्पताल ने जिस महिला को घोषित कर दिया मृत, वह ताबूत में ले रही थी सांसें फिर...
Hina Khan
Hina और Shaheer बारिश के बाद अब लेकर आए बरसात, नए गाने में दिखी केमिस्ट्री