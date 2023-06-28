UP Police Jobs 2023: 15 जुलाई तक आएगा यूपी पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन! 52 हजार पदों पर होंगी भर्तियां
UP Police Jobs 2023: 15 जुलाई तक आएगा यूपी पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन! 52 हजार पदों पर होंगी भर्तियां

UP Police Vacancy 2023: यूपी पुलिस में 52,699 कॉन्स्टेबल पदों पर भर्ती होनी है. उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड द्वारा इस भर्ती की अधिसूचना 15 जुलाई तक जारी कर दी जाएगी. लाखों युवा इसका इंतजार कर रहे हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

UP Police Jobs 2023: 15 जुलाई तक आएगा यूपी पुलिस सिपाही भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन! 52 हजार पदों पर होंगी भर्तियां

UP Police Vacancy 2023 Online Form Date: ऐसे युवा जो पुलिस भर्ती के लिए तैयारी कर रहे हैं और बहुप्रतीक्षित उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस सिपाही (Constable) भर्ती के नोटिफिकेशन (Notification) की राह देख रहे हैं उनके लिए खुशखबरी है. दरअसल, यूपी पुलिस में सिपाही भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है.

