Bank FD: इन जबरदस्त कमाई वाली धांसू एफडी स्कीम्स का जल्दी उठा लें लाभ, 30 जून को हो जाएंगी बंद
Bank FD: इन जबरदस्त कमाई वाली धांसू एफडी स्कीम्स का जल्दी उठा लें लाभ, 30 जून को हो जाएंगी बंद

Bank FD Schemes: विभिन्न बैंक अक्सर अपने ग्राहकों के लिए एक से बढ़कर एक सेविंग स्कीम्स लॉन्च करते रहते हैं. एसबीआई इंडियन बैंक एफडी पर बढ़िया ब्याज दे रहे हैं, निवेश के लिए आपके पास 30 जून तक का समय है. 

Bank FD: इन जबरदस्त कमाई वाली धांसू एफडी स्कीम्स का जल्दी उठा लें लाभ, 30 जून को हो जाएंगी बंद

Bank FD Schemes: कुछ एफडी स्कीम्स के जरिए निवेशकों ने बंपर मुनाफा कमाया है. पिछले दिनों बैंकों ने एफडी पर  ब्याज दरें तेजी से बढ़ाई हैं. बता दें कि बंपर रिटर्न देने वाली ये एफडी स्कीम्स 30 जून 2023 को बंद होने जा रही हैं. अगर आप अपने निवेश पर जबरदस्त कमाई करना चाहते हैं तो आपके पास अब भी अवसर है.

