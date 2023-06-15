Export in May: मई महीने में गिरा देश का निर्यात, व्यापार घाटा पहुंचा 5 महीने के रिकॉर्ड लेवल पर
topStories1hindi1739438
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Export in May: मई महीने में गिरा देश का निर्यात, व्यापार घाटा पहुंचा 5 महीने के रिकॉर्ड लेवल पर

Indian Exports Fall Down: मई में देश का आयात भी 6.6 प्रतिशत घटकर 57.1 अरब डॉलर पर आ गया जबकि एक साल पहले की समान अवधि में यह 61.13 अरब डॉलर था. इस तरह मई में देश का व्यापार घाटा 22.12 अरब डॉलर रहा जो पिछले पांच महीनों में सबसे अधिक है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

Export in May: मई महीने में गिरा देश का निर्यात, व्यापार घाटा पहुंचा 5 महीने के रिकॉर्ड लेवल पर

Exports Fall in May 2023: देश का निर्यात मई के महीने में सालाना आधार पर 10.3 प्रतिशत गिरकर 34.98 अरब डॉलर पर आ गया जबकि व्यापार घाटा बढ़कर पांच महीनों के उच्च स्तर 22.12 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया. वाणिज्य मंत्रालय की तरफ से बृहस्पतिवार को जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, मई में पेट्रोलियम उत्पाद, रत्न एवं आभूषण, इंजीनियरिंग उत्पाद, रेडिमेड कपड़ों और रसायनों के निर्यात में गिरावट आने से कुल निर्यात आंकड़े में कमी दर्ज की गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!