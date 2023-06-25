MF SIP: अगर आप भी बनना चाहते हैं करोड़पति? यहां जानिए लॉन्ग ड्यूरेशन के लिए कैसे बनाएं इन्वेस्टमेंट प्लान
MF SIP: अगर आप भी बनना चाहते हैं करोड़पति? यहां जानिए लॉन्ग ड्यूरेशन के लिए कैसे बनाएं इन्वेस्टमेंट प्लान

Mutual Fund SIP: ऐसे कई निवेश विकल्प अवेलेबल हैं जो निवेशकों को व्यवस्थित योजना और बचत के लिए सही साधन चुनकर संपत्ति बनाने का मौका देते हैं. आप हर महीने कम से कम 1,000 - 5,000 रुपये से भी बचत शुरू कर सकते हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

MF SIP: अगर आप भी बनना चाहते हैं करोड़पति? यहां जानिए लॉन्ग ड्यूरेशन के लिए कैसे बनाएं इन्वेस्टमेंट प्लान

Mutual Fund SIP: करोड़पति बनने का सपना देखना अनरियलिस्टिक नहीं है. आप अनुशासित फाइनेंशियल रूटिन के साथ थोड़ी सी योजना बनाकर अपना सपना पूरा कर सकते हैं. कुछ ही वर्षों में आपका छोटा निवेश एक करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा के फंड में बदल सकता है. हालांकि, अपने इस गोल को हासिल करने के लिए आपको एक व्यवस्थित प्लान बनाने की जरूरत है. 

